Davidson Trust Co. Purchases 102 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Davidson Trust Co. boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,324 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IJK traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $198.98. The company had a trading volume of 8,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,751. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $145.46 and a 1 year high of $248.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $188.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.49.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.