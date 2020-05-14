Davidson Trust Co. Purchases 179 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Davidson Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. CLS Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 175.4% during the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 273.9% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 172 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.35, for a total value of $233,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,648,660.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total transaction of $100,856.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,466.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amgen stock traded up $1.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $237.98. 3,320,175 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,067,187. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $221.70 and its 200 day moving average is $223.87. The stock has a market cap of $139.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.59. Amgen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.30 and a 12 month high of $244.99.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 90.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMGN. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $218.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.65.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.