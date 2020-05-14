Davidson Trust Co. Purchases 304 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Davidson Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,644 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 304 shares during the quarter. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.60. 2,293,148 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,309,082. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.65 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.76 and a 200-day moving average of $48.93.

