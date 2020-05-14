Davidson Trust Co. Purchases Shares of 27,374 Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Davidson Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 27,374 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 31.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 366,559 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,241,000 after acquiring an additional 86,657 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 22.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,557,324 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $50,542,000 after acquiring an additional 652,962 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 8.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 493,946 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,064,000 after acquiring an additional 38,537 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 180.9% in the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 39,972 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 25,744 shares during the period. 36.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Enterprise Products Partners stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.14. 743,552 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,900,340. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.99 and a 200 day moving average of $23.27. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $10.27 and a 1-year high of $30.86. The company has a market capitalization of $38.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.44.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th were paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.39%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.79%.

In other news, Director Richard H. Bachmann acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.27 per share, for a total transaction of $184,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,631,048 shares in the company, valued at $20,012,958.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Randa Duncan Williams acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.12 per share, with a total value of $1,306,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 591,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,896,590. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EPD shares. Wolfe Research cut Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Enterprise Products Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.71.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.