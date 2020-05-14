Davidson Trust Co. Sells 651 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Davidson Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 651 shares during the period. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 20,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 15,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 6,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $82.72. 60,473 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,892,309. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.10 and a fifty-two week high of $82.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.26.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

