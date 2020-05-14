Davidson Trust Co. Takes Position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Posted by on May 14th, 2020

Davidson Trust Co. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBIL. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,290,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 11,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 9,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 39,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Finally, Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,829,000.

NYSEARCA:GBIL traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $100.56. 8,790 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 729,924. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 12-month low of $100.12 and a 12-month high of $100.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.43.

Read More: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.