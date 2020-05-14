Davidson Trust Co. Takes Position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Davidson Trust Co. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBIL. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,290,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 11,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 9,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 39,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Finally, Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,829,000.

NYSEARCA:GBIL traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $100.56. 8,790 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 729,924. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 12-month low of $100.12 and a 12-month high of $100.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.43.

