Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) Announces $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the business services provider on Monday, June 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th.

Deluxe has a dividend payout ratio of 24.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NYSE:DLX opened at $20.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.53. Deluxe has a 1-year low of $19.57 and a 1-year high of $54.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $486.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.15 million. Deluxe had a negative net margin of 15.09% and a positive return on equity of 41.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Deluxe will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DLX shares. TheStreet cut shares of Deluxe from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deluxe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Sidoti dropped their price objective on shares of Deluxe from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Buckingham Research dropped their price objective on shares of Deluxe from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

About Deluxe

Deluxe Corporation provides checks, forms, marketing solutions, accessories, and other products and services for small businesses and financial institutions. It operates through three segments: Small Business Services, Financial Services, and Direct Checks. The company provides checks; printed forms, such as deposit tickets, billing forms, work orders, job proposals, purchase orders, invoices, and personnel forms, as well as computer forms and check registers; and accessories and other products comprising envelopes, office supplies, ink stamps, and labels, as well as checkbook covers.

