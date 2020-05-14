Depomed (NYSE:ASRT) Posts Earnings Results

Depomed (NYSE:ASRT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $20.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.30 million.

Shares of ASRT traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.79. 118,037 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,677,639. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.97. Depomed has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $4.36.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Depomed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th.

Assertio Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, sale, and licensing of products for pain and other central nervous system conditions in the United States. It offers Gralise (gabapentin), an once-daily product for the management of postherpetic neuralgia; CAMBIA (diclofenac potassium for oral solution), a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug indicated for acute treatment of migraine attacks in adults; and Zipsor (diclofenac potassium) liquid filled capsule, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug for the treatment of mild to moderate acute pain in adults.

