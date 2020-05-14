DETROIT LEG NEW/SH (OTCMKTS:DTRL) Shares Up 22.1%

DETROIT LEG NEW/SH (OTCMKTS:DTRL)’s share price was up 22.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $425.00 and last traded at $425.00, approximately 2 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $348.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $345.82 and its 200-day moving average is $318.18.

About DETROIT LEG NEW/SH (OTCMKTS:DTRL)

The Detroit Legal News Company provides sheet fed commercial printing services to customers located in southeastern Michigan. The company, through its subsidiary, Detroit Legal News Publishing, LLC, publishes legal newspapers principally for subscribers in southern Michigan. The Detroit Legal News Company was incorporated in 1898 and is based in Detroit, Michigan.

