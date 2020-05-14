Deutsche Bank Cuts FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Price Target to $37.00

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on FOXA. ValuEngine downgraded shares of FOX from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of FOX in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of FOX from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a sell rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (down previously from $28.00) on shares of FOX in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of FOX from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. FOX currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.86.

NASDAQ FOXA traded up $1.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.78. The stock had a trading volume of 660,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,006,692. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.41. FOX has a one year low of $19.81 and a one year high of $39.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.31.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. FOX had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FOX will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FOXA. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of FOX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $494,102,000. Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of FOX by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 8,390,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,268,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255,325 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of FOX by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 9,438,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,883,000 after purchasing an additional 3,466,256 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of FOX by 85.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,385,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482,230 shares during the period. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its position in shares of FOX by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 6,549,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425,626 shares during the period. 58.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

