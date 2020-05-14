Deutsche Bank Raises Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Price Target to $105.00

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank from $96.00 to $105.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on WCN. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Waste Connections from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Waste Connections from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $156.00 to $146.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Waste Connections from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $106.07.

WCN traded up $0.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $91.37. 91,833 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,295,716. The firm has a market cap of $23.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.46. Waste Connections has a 1 year low of $70.87 and a 1 year high of $105.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 10.71%. Waste Connections’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Analysts forecast that Waste Connections will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be given a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 4th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.21%.

In related news, SVP Eric Hansen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total value of $521,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,090.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Seeyond lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Seeyond now owns 55,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,332,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,762,000 after acquiring an additional 33,194 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 202,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,664,000 after acquiring an additional 17,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIA Investment Management Private Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd now owns 1,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

