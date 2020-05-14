Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Bought by Mitchell Capital Management Co.

Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,631 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

Several research firms have commented on DEO. ValuEngine raised shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Investec downgraded shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Cfra increased their target price on shares of Diageo from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.00.

DEO stock traded down $3.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $134.59. 104,996 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 634,261. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $100.52 and a 52 week high of $176.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $130.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.60.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

See Also: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.