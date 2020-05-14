Diamond Eagle Acquisition (NASDAQ:VTIQ) Shares Gap Up to $30.30

Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VTIQ) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $27.92, but opened at $30.30. Diamond Eagle Acquisition shares last traded at $27.91, with a volume of 8,656,536 shares trading hands.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diamond Eagle Acquisition by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 271,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,885,000 after buying an additional 21,216 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diamond Eagle Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $1,259,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamond Eagle Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $171,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Diamond Eagle Acquisition by 419.2% in the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 97,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 78,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diamond Eagle Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $24,326,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

About Diamond Eagle Acquisition (NASDAQ:VTIQ)

VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on industrial technology, transportation, and smart mobility industries.

