Diamond Estates Wines & Spirit (CVE:DWS) Shares Down 2.9%

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirit Inc (CVE:DWS)’s stock price traded down 2.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.17, 127,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 29% from the average session volume of 178,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.06. The company has a market capitalization of $32.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.19.

About Diamond Estates Wines & Spirit (CVE:DWS)

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Inc produces, markets, and sells wines in Canada, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Manufactured Wines and Agency. It produces vintner quality alliance and blended wines under the 20 Bees, EastDell Estates, Lakeview Cellars, Dan Aykroyd, Fresh, McMichael Collection, Benchmark, and Seasons brand names.

