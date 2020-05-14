DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.23 EPS

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) issued its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.23), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $170.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.32 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS.

Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $4.33. The company had a trading volume of 184,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,805,404. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.76. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 52 week low of $1.96 and a 52 week high of $11.79.

Get DiamondRock Hospitality alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on DRH. ValuEngine upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $10.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.66.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families such as Hilton and Marriott as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

Further Reading: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.