Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) Shares Gap Down to $0.79

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DFFN)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.78, but opened at $0.79. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.93, with a volume of 212,257 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently commented on DFFN. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th.

The company has a quick ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.45 and its 200-day moving average is $0.47. The company has a market cap of $23.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.81.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Equities research analysts expect that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DFFN. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 1,360.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 248,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 231,303 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 2,396.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 251,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 241,103 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 797.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 758,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 673,820 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:DFFN)

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops treatments for life-threatening medical conditions. Its lead product candidate is transcrocetinate sodium, which is in Phase III trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer and metastatic brain cancer; and Phase II trial for the treatment of acute stroke.

