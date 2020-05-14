DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 444.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,126,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 919,190 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $156,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DLR. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

DLR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.40.

Shares of NYSE:DLR traded down $1.30 on Thursday, reaching $132.12. 2,061,811 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,202,302. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a fifty-two week low of $105.00 and a fifty-two week high of $158.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $141.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.24, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.21.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.64). DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 21.35%. The firm had revenue of $823.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.60 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.37%.

In other DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH news, CFO Andrew Power sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,750,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO A William Stein sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $3,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,500,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 110,984 shares of company stock worth $15,304,582. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Profile

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

