DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $141.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 7.63% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Digital Realty have outperformed its industry over the past year. The company’s first-quarter 2020 performance reflects decent leasing activities. It recently announced launching of Data Hub featuring NVIDIA DGXTM systems. The move will help in the fast deployment of artificial intelligence and machine-learning workloads on PlatformDIGITAL™. Notably, solid fundamental of the data-center market is expected to help Digital Realty ride on its growth curve. Furthermore, data centers are poised to benefit from the heightening reliance on technology in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Accretive acquisitions and development efforts backed by a healthy balance sheet augur well. However, the company faces intense competition in the industry. Amid this, an aggressive pricing pressure will likely persist in the upcoming period.”

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $132.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup downgraded shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.40.

NYSE:DLR traded down $2.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $131.00. 1,526,526 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,202,302. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.52. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 1 year low of $105.00 and a 1 year high of $158.36. The company has a market cap of $36.01 billion, a PE ratio of 47.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.21.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.64). DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 21.35%. The firm had revenue of $823.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Christopher Sharp sold 382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.90, for a total value of $46,183.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 3,422 shares in the company, valued at $413,719.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.47, for a total value of $146,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,984 shares of company stock valued at $15,304,582 over the last 90 days. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 27.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,587,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,415,401,000 after acquiring an additional 5,285,137 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 26.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,311,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,404,808,000 after acquiring an additional 3,611,583 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,161,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $977,260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,637,334 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 202.5% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 6,537,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $782,850,000 after acquiring an additional 4,376,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 117.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,221,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $625,279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820,814 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

