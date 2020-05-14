Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Short Interest Update

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 552,600 shares, an increase of 30.5% from the April 15th total of 423,500 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 181,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DCOM. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut Dime Community Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler cut Dime Community Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.30.

DCOM traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $12.61. The company had a trading volume of 21,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,588. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Dime Community Bancshares has a 1 year low of $11.43 and a 1 year high of $22.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $401.66 million, a PE ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.08.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 13.05%. The firm had revenue of $44.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.63 million. As a group, analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 6th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 5th. Dime Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 51.85%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DCOM. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 12,454 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,972 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 1.1% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 90,130 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,779 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

