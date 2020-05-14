Direxion All Cap Insider Sentiment Shares (NYSEARCA:KNOW) Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of Direxion All Cap Insider Sentiment Shares (NYSEARCA:KNOW) were down 2.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $31.52 and last traded at $31.52, approximately 15,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 21,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.20.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.81.

See Also: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion All Cap Insider Sentiment Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion All Cap Insider Sentiment Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.