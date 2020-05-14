Direxion Daily Pharmaceutical & Medical Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:PILL) Shares Down 2.2%

Direxion Daily Pharmaceutical & Medical Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:PILL)’s stock price traded down 2.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.79 and last traded at $15.79, 296,658 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 361% from the average session volume of 64,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.15.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.44.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Pharmaceutical & Medical Bull 3X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,567,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Direxion Daily Pharmaceutical & Medical Bull 3X Shares by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Pharmaceutical & Medical Bull 3X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Pharmaceutical & Medical Bull 3X Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000.

