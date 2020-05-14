Dragon Option Hits Market Cap of $5,340.25 (DRAGON)

Dragon Option (CURRENCY:DRAGON) traded up 6.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. In the last seven days, Dragon Option has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. One Dragon Option token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Bancor Network, Hoo, BigONE and ABCC. Dragon Option has a market cap of $5,340.25 and approximately $7,695.00 worth of Dragon Option was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dragon Option alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010344 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.83 or 0.01999502 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00085140 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00168827 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00039417 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Dragon Option Profile

Dragon Option’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,921,232 tokens. Dragon Option’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dragon Option’s official website is dragonoption.io/about . The official message board for Dragon Option is medium.com/@dragonoption

Dragon Option Token Trading

Dragon Option can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hoo, BigONE, ABCC and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Option directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dragon Option should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dragon Option using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dragon Option Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dragon Option and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.