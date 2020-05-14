Dundee (OTCMKTS:DRUNF) Price Target Lowered to $12.00 at CIBC

Dundee (OTCMKTS:DRUNF) had its price target cut by analysts at CIBC from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 122.67% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of DRUNF traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,320 shares.

About Dundee

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

