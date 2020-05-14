Dundee (OTCMKTS:DRUNF) Price Target Lowered to $12.00 at CIBC

Dundee (OTCMKTS:DRUNF) had its price target cut by analysts at CIBC from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 122.67% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of DRUNF traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,320 shares.
About Dundee
