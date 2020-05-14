Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.09-0.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $148-150 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $149.50 million.Dynatrace also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 0.39-0.42 EPS.

NYSE:DT opened at $32.93 on Thursday. Dynatrace has a twelve month low of $17.05 and a twelve month high of $37.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.25 and a 200-day moving average of $26.48.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $150.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.31 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Dynatrace will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on DT shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dynatrace from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dynatrace presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.76.

In other Dynatrace news, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.58, for a total transaction of $3,558,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,565,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 29,196 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total value of $603,189.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,670,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,506,703.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 855,807 shares of company stock worth $26,350,408.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It offers Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon, Classic Real User Monitoring, Network Application Monitoring, and Synthetic Classic. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences.

