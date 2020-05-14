Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Stock Holdings Increased by Chilton Investment Co. LLC

Chilton Investment Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 47,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $7,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ecolab by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,674,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $707,794,000 after acquiring an additional 96,133 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,336,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $643,894,000 after purchasing an additional 381,681 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,227,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $622,962,000 after purchasing an additional 22,775 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,136,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $488,709,000 after purchasing an additional 131,977 shares during the period. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 3,105,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $483,894,000 after purchasing an additional 941,468 shares during the period. 75.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.03, for a total value of $354,654.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,095,735.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 162,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total value of $33,592,536.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 750,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,851,469.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 276,467 shares of company stock valued at $56,483,228. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $204.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Ecolab from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Ecolab from $171.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.15.

Shares of Ecolab stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $191.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,574,860. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.01, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.99. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.60 and a 1-year high of $211.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.65.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 10.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 32.30%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

