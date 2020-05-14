Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) Price Target Cut to $59.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) had its price objective reduced by SVB Leerink from $62.00 to $59.00 in a report issued on Monday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Eidos Therapeutics’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.63) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($2.43) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on EIDX. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eidos Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eidos Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Eidos Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a buy rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Eidos Therapeutics from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Eidos Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eidos Therapeutics has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.36.

Get Eidos Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EIDX traded down $1.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $39.72. 77,007 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,584. Eidos Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $23.63 and a 12 month high of $66.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -29.41 and a beta of -0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.95. The company has a current ratio of 18.78, a quick ratio of 18.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.07). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eidos Therapeutics will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EIDX. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Eidos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,432,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eidos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,474,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Eidos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,895,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Eidos Therapeutics by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,417,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,440,000 after buying an additional 93,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC bought a new position in shares of Eidos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,581,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.33% of the company’s stock.

Eidos Therapeutics Company Profile

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Eidos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eidos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.