Elysian 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $685,354.00 (ELY)

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. Elysian has a market capitalization of $64,545.52 and approximately $685,354.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Elysian has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar. One Elysian token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Elysian alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00041987 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $324.48 or 0.03364569 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00055354 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002076 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00030676 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004367 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010309 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Elysian Token Profile

Elysian (ELY) is a token. It was first traded on June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 tokens. The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Elysian is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely . The official website for Elysian is elycoin.io

Elysian Token Trading

Elysian can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elysian should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elysian using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Elysian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elysian and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.