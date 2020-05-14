Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) Shares Purchased by Mitchell Capital Management Co.

Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,071 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Emcor Group were worth $802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Emcor Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,673,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Emcor Group by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,062,462 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $433,069,000 after purchasing an additional 408,562 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Emcor Group by 103.5% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 503,122 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,851,000 after purchasing an additional 255,861 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Emcor Group by 559.8% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 228,891 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,036,000 after buying an additional 194,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Emcor Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,948,000. Institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Emcor Group alerts:

In other Emcor Group news, Director John W. Altmeyer acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.52 per share, for a total transaction of $58,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Emcor Group stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $56.08. 44,080 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 443,887. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.24 and a 200 day moving average of $78.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.02. Emcor Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $41.85 and a fifty-two week high of $93.54.

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Emcor Group had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 3.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Emcor Group Inc will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 16th. Emcor Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.57%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EME shares. ValuEngine cut Emcor Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. DA Davidson lowered Emcor Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Emcor Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Emcor Group in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Emcor Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems, as well as offers crane, rigging, and millwright; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Featured Article: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME).

Receive News & Ratings for Emcor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emcor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.