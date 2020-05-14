Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) PT Lowered to $64.00 at TD Securities

Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) had its price target decreased by research analysts at TD Securities from $65.00 to $64.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 68.20% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on EMRAF. Raymond James raised Emera to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Emera from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised Emera from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Emera in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Emera has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.40.

Emera stock traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.05. 1,181 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,679. Emera has a twelve month low of $29.37 and a twelve month high of $46.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.29.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company is also involved in gas transmission and utility energy services businesses; and the provision of energy marketing, trading, and other energy asset management services.

