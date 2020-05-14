Engagement Labs (CVE:EL) Trading Down 20%

Engagement Labs Inc (CVE:EL)’s stock price fell 20% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, 22,500 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 74% from the average session volume of 87,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.67.

About Engagement Labs (CVE:EL)

Engagement Labs Inc provides intelligent data, analytics, and insights for marketers and organizations to track, measure, and benchmark the conversations happening around a brand or industry. The company offers TotalSocial, a platform to measure online and offline conversations in a single scoring system comprising TotalSocial SCORECARD for scores and metrics through an online portal; TotalSocial DIAGNOSTICS for dedicated account management; and TotalSocial PREDICT for modeling the impact on business.

Featured Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Engagement Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engagement Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.