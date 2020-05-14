EnXnet (OTCMKTS:EXNT) Shares Up 43.8%

Shares of EnXnet (OTCMKTS:EXNT) traded up 43.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.01 and last traded at $0.01, 74,200 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 281% from the average session volume of 19,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.01.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.02.

About EnXnet (OTCMKTS:EXNT)

EnXnet, Inc engages in the exploitation, development, and production of natural gas and petroleum properties. It develops hydrocarbon resources primarily in the Rocky Mountain region. The company was founded in 1999 and is based in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

