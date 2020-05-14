EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Sold by Mitchell Capital Management Co.

Mitchell Capital Management Co. cut its stake in shares of EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 3.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,257 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 707 shares during the period. EPAM Systems comprises approximately 1.5% of Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $3,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EPAM. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 18.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 263,296 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $49,016,000 after buying an additional 41,321 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 18.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 396,678 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $73,646,000 after purchasing an additional 61,079 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 3.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,358 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,949,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 5.8% during the first quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 17,660 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,279,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 33.2% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,703 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. 90.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EPAM stock traded down $4.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $207.59. The company had a trading volume of 52,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,741. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 3.87. EPAM Systems Inc has a twelve month low of $151.97 and a twelve month high of $248.27. The company has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.48.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.03. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 11.79%. The business had revenue of $651.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that EPAM Systems Inc will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 2,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $497,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,711,475. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EPAM has been the topic of several recent research reports. VTB Capital upgraded EPAM Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on EPAM Systems from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded EPAM Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 8th. Cowen cut their price objective on EPAM Systems from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on EPAM Systems from $254.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. EPAM Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.91.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

