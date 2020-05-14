EQT (NYSE:EQT) Cut to “Hold” at Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering lowered shares of EQT (NYSE:EQT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on EQT. Cfra increased their price target on EQT from $5.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. MKM Partners upgraded EQT from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on EQT from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded EQT from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price target for the company from $6.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of EQT in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EQT presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.77.

EQT traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.53. 748,270 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,388,902. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. EQT has a one year low of $4.21 and a one year high of $21.67.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $963.18 million. EQT had a negative net margin of 36.06% and a positive return on equity of 0.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that EQT will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in EQT by 7.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,353 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of EQT by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 45,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 1,742 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of EQT by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 135,973 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of EQT by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 44,026 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its position in shares of EQT by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 27,689 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the period. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. It produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 21.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.4 million gross acres.

