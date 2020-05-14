Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,525 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.20% of Equinix worth $107,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the 1st quarter worth $250,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 192,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,077,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Network purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 1,363 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $672.47, for a total transaction of $916,576.61. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,197,896.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 966 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.11, for a total value of $545,896.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,462,428.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,996 shares of company stock worth $11,482,645. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EQIX. Argus raised their target price on Equinix from $600.00 to $740.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Equinix from $688.00 to $706.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut Equinix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Equinix from $675.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Equinix from $532.00 to $584.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Equinix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $682.44.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX traded down $23.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $655.32. 47,302 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 587,674. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Equinix Inc has a twelve month low of $471.80 and a twelve month high of $715.75. The company has a market cap of $58.27 billion, a PE ratio of 109.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $652.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $599.84.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.40 by ($4.02). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 9.00%. Equinix’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.95 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Equinix Inc will post 22.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $2.66 per share. This represents a $10.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.65%.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

