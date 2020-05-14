Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 33.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 287,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,494 shares during the period. Equinix accounts for 0.5% of Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.33% of Equinix worth $180,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,579,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,089,381,000 after purchasing an additional 104,934 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,488,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,036,214,000 after acquiring an additional 14,683 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,267,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $738,399,000 after acquiring an additional 89,188 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,137,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $664,233,000 after acquiring an additional 102,297 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 858,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $536,025,000 after acquiring an additional 396,675 shares during the period. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Simon Miller sold 299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $568.52, for a total value of $169,987.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,297,931.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 1,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $672.47, for a total value of $916,576.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,197,896.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,996 shares of company stock valued at $11,482,645 over the last quarter. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Equinix stock traded down $18.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $660.76. 564,646 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 587,674. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.43. Equinix Inc has a 1-year low of $471.80 and a 1-year high of $715.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $652.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $599.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.40 by ($4.02). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 9.00%. Equinix’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Equinix Inc will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a $2.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $10.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.65%.

EQIX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $532.00 to $584.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $630.00 to $695.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $600.00 to $740.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $682.44.

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

