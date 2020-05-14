Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for HC2 Holdings Inc’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:HCHC)

HC2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:HCHC) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for HC2 in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 12th. B. Riley analyst S. Sherbetchyan expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.43) for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for HC2’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS.

HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.36). HC2 had a negative return on equity of 2.06% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. The company had revenue of $444.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.13 million.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded HC2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd.

HC2 stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.39. 56,045 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,678. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.24 and a 200 day moving average of $2.56. HC2 has a 1-year low of $1.29 and a 1-year high of $4.33. The company has a market capitalization of $142.44 million, a PE ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 2.31.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HC2 by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 278,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 6,157 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of HC2 by 27.1% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 33,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of HC2 by 219.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 11,128 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of HC2 during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of HC2 during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 49.14% of the company’s stock.

HC2 Company Profile

HC2 Holdings, Inc provides construction, marine services, energy, telecommunications, insurance, life sciences, broadcasting, and other services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company models, details, fabricates, and erects structural steel for commercial and industrial, and infrastructure construction projects, including building and office complexes, hotels and casinos, convention centers, sports arenas and stadiums, shopping malls, hospitals, dams, bridges, mines, and power plants.

