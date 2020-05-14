Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,898,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 174,528 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.51% of Equity Residential worth $117,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at $1,932,241,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,897,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $881,798,000 after purchasing an additional 903,722 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,954,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $561,833,000 after purchasing an additional 356,136 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 6,482,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $400,060,000 after purchasing an additional 60,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,726,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $463,337,000 after purchasing an additional 46,984 shares during the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $82.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $93.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.67.

Shares of Equity Residential stock traded down $1.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $57.11. 271,434 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,281,669. The stock has a market cap of $23.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.19. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $49.62 and a 12-month high of $89.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $682.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.02 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 43.16%. Equity Residential’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

