Ero Copper (ERRPF) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Ero Copper (OTCMKTS: ERRPF) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/11/2020 – Ero Copper had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $15.00 to $17.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/11/2020 – Ero Copper had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from $21.00 to $20.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/11/2020 – Ero Copper had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James.

4/27/2020 – Ero Copper had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity.

4/23/2020 – Ero Copper had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James.

4/1/2020 – Ero Copper had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from $19.00 to $15.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/17/2020 – Ero Copper was upgraded by analysts at Pi Financial to a “buy” rating.

Shares of ERRPF stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.21. 3,615 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,426. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.81. Ero Copper Corp has a fifty-two week low of $5.92 and a fifty-two week high of $19.20.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver ores. Its principal property is the Vale do Curaçá Property located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil. The company also holds interests in the Boa Esperança Property located in the municipality of Tucumã, Pará State; and NX Gold Mine, which is located in the eastern portion of the State of Mato Grosso.

Read More: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.