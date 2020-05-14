Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) Director Acquires $220,320.00 in Stock

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) Director Stephen D. Sautel bought 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.24 per share, with a total value of $220,320.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 240,617 shares in the company, valued at $2,945,152.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of EPRT traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.40. The company had a trading volume of 50,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,552,471. Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc has a twelve month low of $6.08 and a twelve month high of $29.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.14 and its 200-day moving average is $21.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.36.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.83% and a net margin of 30.03%. The company had revenue of $41.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.38 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.07%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 146.03%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EPRT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 270.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. 96.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EPRT. Citigroup decreased their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Scotiabank downgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. TheStreet downgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Sunday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.91.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

