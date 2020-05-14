Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) Director Acquires $220,320.00 in Stock

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) Director Stephen D. Sautel bought 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.24 per share, with a total value of $220,320.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 240,617 shares in the company, valued at $2,945,152.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of EPRT traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.40. The company had a trading volume of 50,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,552,471. Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc has a twelve month low of $6.08 and a twelve month high of $29.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.14 and its 200-day moving average is $21.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.36.
Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.83% and a net margin of 30.03%. The company had revenue of $41.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.38 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EPRT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 270.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. 96.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on EPRT. Citigroup decreased their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Scotiabank downgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. TheStreet downgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Sunday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.91.
About Essential Properties Realty Trust
Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.
