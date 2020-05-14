ETRACS Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:DJCI) Shares Down 0.7%

ETRACS Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:DJCI) shares dropped 0.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.26 and last traded at $11.26, approximately 1,000 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 10,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.34.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.60.

Further Reading: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for ETRACS Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETRACS Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.