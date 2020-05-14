EUNO 1-Day Volume Tops $4,633.00 (EUNO)

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded 29.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. One EUNO coin can currently be bought for about $0.0073 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, EUNO has traded up 15.9% against the US dollar. EUNO has a market capitalization of $248,214.26 and approximately $4,633.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Axe (AXE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002267 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000544 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000864 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 47.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EUNO Profile

EUNO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 37,152,148 coins and its circulating supply is 34,187,442 coins. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EUNO’s official website is www.euno.co.

EUNO Coin Trading

EUNO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EUNO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EUNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

