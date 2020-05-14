Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) PT Lowered to $29.00 at Deutsche Bank

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evertec from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Evertec from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Evertec presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.75.

Shares of NYSE EVTC traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.55. The company had a trading volume of 41,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,530. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 1.00. Evertec has a 1 year low of $18.21 and a 1 year high of $37.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.83.

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $127.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.69 million. Evertec had a return on equity of 51.05% and a net margin of 20.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Evertec will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. Evertec’s payout ratio is 11.05%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVTC. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in Evertec by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 513,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,070,000 after purchasing an additional 62,159 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Evertec by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Evertec by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 20,281 shares during the period. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Evertec in the 4th quarter worth approximately $275,000. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc grew its stake in shares of Evertec by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 22,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 81.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVERTEC, Inc engage in transaction processing business serving financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates in four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions.

