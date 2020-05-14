EVO Payments Inc (NASDAQ:EVOP) Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

EVO Payments Inc (NASDAQ:EVOP) – Investment analysts at Northcoast Research dropped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for EVO Payments in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 11th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Mehta now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.54. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for EVO Payments’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on EVOP. Barclays increased their target price on shares of EVO Payments from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of EVO Payments in a research report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of EVO Payments from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of EVO Payments from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EVO Payments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.89.

Shares of NASDAQ EVOP traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.17. The company had a trading volume of 12,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,578. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -75.60 and a beta of 1.54. EVO Payments has a twelve month low of $10.12 and a twelve month high of $31.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.01 and its 200-day moving average is $24.03.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $111.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.01 million. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 6.01% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. EVO Payments’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share.

In other EVO Payments news, Director John Garabedian acquired 11,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $178,928.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $441,152. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David L. Goldman bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.52 per share, with a total value of $48,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $244,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 23,302 shares of company stock valued at $441,465 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 61.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVOP. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in EVO Payments by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in EVO Payments by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 214,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,656,000 after purchasing an additional 29,722 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of EVO Payments by 358.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 54,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 42,493 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in EVO Payments by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 688,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,357,000 after purchasing an additional 66,316 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in EVO Payments by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 44,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 14,311 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.53% of the company’s stock.

EVO Payments Company Profile

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor servicing approximately 550,000 merchants. The company processes approximately 950 million transactions in North America and approximately 2.1 billion transactions in Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, security tokenization, and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale and online; dynamic currency conversion; loyalty offers; and other ancillary solutions.

