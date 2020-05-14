EXMO Coin (EXM) Price Down 17.4% Over Last 7 Days

EXMO Coin (CURRENCY:EXM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 14th. In the last seven days, EXMO Coin has traded 17.4% lower against the dollar. EXMO Coin has a total market cap of $2.12 million and $103,336.00 worth of EXMO Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EXMO Coin token can currently be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010427 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.66 or 0.02003493 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00084193 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00169311 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00039517 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000157 BTC.

EXMO Coin Profile

EXMO Coin’s total supply is 1,834,986,772 tokens and its circulating supply is 718,607,495 tokens. EXMO Coin’s official message board is medium.com/exmo-official . EXMO Coin’s official website is exmo.money/en/?v=1

