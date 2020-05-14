ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) Price Target Raised to $10.00

ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) had its price target hoisted by B. Riley from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for ExOne’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.79) EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ExOne from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of ExOne in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.75.

NASDAQ:XONE traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $7.53. The stock had a trading volume of 7,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,505. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $119.46 million, a P/E ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 2.41. ExOne has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $9.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.82.

ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. ExOne had a negative net margin of 24.96% and a negative return on equity of 27.84%. The firm had revenue of $13.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 million. Equities research analysts predict that ExOne will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

In other ExOne news, CEO John Hartner acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.51 per share, with a total value of $45,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,996.13. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XONE. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of ExOne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in ExOne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,833,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of ExOne by 1,085.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ExOne in the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ExOne in the fourth quarter worth approximately $933,000. 45.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ExOne

The ExOne Company develops, manufactures, and markets three-dimensional (3D) printing machines, 3D printed and other products, materials, and services to industrial customers primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company manufactures and sells 3D printing machines that serves direct and indirect applications, including components and tools to produce a component; and offers pre-production collaboration and print products for customers.

