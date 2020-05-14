Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Short Interest Up 27.6% in April

Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, an increase of 27.6% from the April 15th total of 901,400 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 307,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

NASDAQ EXPO traded down $2.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $63.01. The stock had a trading volume of 262,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,864. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.65 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.48. Exponent has a one year low of $54.55 and a one year high of $82.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.81.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $99.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.21 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 20.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exponent will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.67%.

In other Exponent news, CFO Richard L. Schlenker, Jr. sold 60,149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.32, for a total transaction of $4,891,316.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 277,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,529,136.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Exponent during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Exponent by 1,333.3% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 645 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exponent by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Exponent by 889.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exponent during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. 89.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EXPO shares. ValuEngine upgraded Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Exponent from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub cut Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Sidoti raised Exponent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.25.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

