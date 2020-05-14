Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.27 EPS

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The energy company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.27), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Exterran had a negative net margin of 7.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.51%. The company had revenue of $210.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.00 million.

EXTN stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.84. The stock had a trading volume of 16,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,815. Exterran has a 1-year low of $3.24 and a 1-year high of $14.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $160.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.58.

In other news, major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc acquired 295,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.62 per share, for a total transaction of $2,255,382.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William M. Goodyear acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.05 per share, for a total transaction of $49,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 66,034 shares in the company, valued at $465,539.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 1,650,436 shares of company stock worth $10,600,709 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EXTN shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Exterran from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Exterran to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exterran from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Exterran Company Profile

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power solutions.

