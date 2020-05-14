Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 908,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 134,810 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $87,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EXR. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 15,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the period. 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 4,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 87,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,292,000 after purchasing an additional 12,831 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $509,000. Institutional investors own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

EXR traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $83.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,231,858. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.70 and a 52 week high of $124.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.98 and its 200-day moving average is $102.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.17.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $286.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.34 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 34.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Spencer Kirk sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total value of $5,503,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 180,469 shares in the company, valued at $19,862,418.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $183,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,840,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,323 shares of company stock worth $16,038,660 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

EXR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $131.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.20.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

