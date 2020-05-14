Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 8.31% and a positive return on equity of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $200.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of EXTR opened at $3.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $357.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.57. Extreme Networks has a 1 year low of $1.43 and a 1 year high of $8.50.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Extreme Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.25.

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls. The company offers edge/access Ethernet switching systems that deliver Ethernet connectivity for edge of the network; aggregation/core Ethernet switching systems for aggregation, top-of-rack, and campus core environments; data center switching systems for enterprises and cloud data centers; and wireless access point products, as well as distributed Wi-Fi networks.

