Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Shares Gap Down to $3.02

Extreme Networks, Inc (NASDAQ:EXTR)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.82, but opened at $3.02. Extreme Networks shares last traded at $2.91, with a volume of 66,459 shares traded.
EXTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Extreme Networks from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Extreme Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Extreme Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on Extreme Networks from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.25.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.89 million, a PE ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 1.69.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 1,343.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Extreme Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Extreme Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Extreme Networks by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 11,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 4,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Extreme Networks by 389.7% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 12,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.
About Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR)
Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls. The company offers edge/access Ethernet switching systems that deliver Ethernet connectivity for edge of the network; aggregation/core Ethernet switching systems for aggregation, top-of-rack, and campus core environments; data center switching systems for enterprises and cloud data centers; and wireless access point products, as well as distributed Wi-Fi networks.
