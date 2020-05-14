Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Shares Gap Down to $3.02

Extreme Networks, Inc (NASDAQ:EXTR)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.82, but opened at $3.02. Extreme Networks shares last traded at $2.91, with a volume of 66,459 shares traded.

EXTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Extreme Networks from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Extreme Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Extreme Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on Extreme Networks from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.25.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.89 million, a PE ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 1.69.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). The business had revenue of $200.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.95 million. Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 8.31% and a positive return on equity of 6.55%. The company’s revenue was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Extreme Networks, Inc will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 1,343.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Extreme Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Extreme Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Extreme Networks by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 11,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 4,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Extreme Networks by 389.7% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 12,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

About Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls. The company offers edge/access Ethernet switching systems that deliver Ethernet connectivity for edge of the network; aggregation/core Ethernet switching systems for aggregation, top-of-rack, and campus core environments; data center switching systems for enterprises and cloud data centers; and wireless access point products, as well as distributed Wi-Fi networks.

